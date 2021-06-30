The 11 Best Aperitifs to Drink in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

The category of aperitifs is a sometimes overlooked one that has a great deal to offer in terms of flavor and variety. In general, aperitifs include liqueur, vermouth, bitters, and spirits that are low ABV but rich in diversity. Most are flavored with herbs, spices, fruit, and flowers that are native to the region in which they are produced, typically European countries.

There’s a new wave of domestically produced aperitifs as well that showcase more familiar flavor profiles that are closer to home. Traditionally, aperitifs are drunk before a meal and are meant to stimulate your appetite. You can sip them on their own, perhaps over a few ice cubes, combine with soda or tonic for a refreshing Spritz, or use in a more complex cocktail.

To help guide you through the range of aperitifs that are available, we asked some bar industry experts to select their favorites in different categories, from country of origin to flavor to use in specific drinks, and have come up with a few picks of our own. Here are the best aperitifs to get right now.