Amaro Nonino Quintessentia marries two beloved Italian drinks: amaro and grape spirits.
Although the herbaceous amaro dates to just 1992, the recipe is the result of generations of distilling. Orazio Nonino first distilled grappa, or grape brandy, in 1897, in the Friuli region of Italy. In 1933, third-generation distiller Antonio Nonino began to produce liqueurs, including Amaro Carnia, which he made by infusing grappa with herbs from the mountains of Friuli.
In 1984, the Noninos introduced UÈ l’Acquavite d’Uva, a new category of grape distillate made by distilling the whole grape (rather than just the pomace), and in 1987, they debuted an aged expression. Amaro Nonino Quintessentia was born when, in 1992, fifth-generation sisters Antonella, Cristina, and Elisabetta Nonino replaced the original grappa in the Amaro Carnia recipe with the aged UÈ grape distillate.
Amaro Nonino Quintessentia reached a wider audience stateside in 2008 when bartender Sam Ross, renowned for his work at NYC institutions like Milk & Honey and Attaboy, created the Paper Plane for the menu at The Violet Hour in Chicago. His Last Word riff includes the amaro alongside bourbon, Aperol, and lemon juice.
Today, Nonino operates five distilleries in Italy, each with 12 copper batch steam stills, run by Antonella, Cristina, and Elisabetta. The family-run company continues to make grappa and also produces honey and fruit spirits and an aperitivo-style liqueur.
How Amaro Nonino Quintessentia Is Made
For the UÈ Grape Distillate, entire grapes (the skin, pulp, and grape juice) are left to ferment in stainless steel tanks with selected yeast, then distilled in a copper batch steam still. The grape distillate is infused with herbs according to the historic Nonino amaro recipe, then aged in barriques crafted with French oak sourced from the Limousin and Nevers forests, as well as ex-sherry casks, for at least 12 months. A riserva bottling ages for at least 24 months.
Although the recipe is proprietary, speculated botanicals include wormwood, quinine bark, gentian root, and thyme. Nonino does not use artificial coloring in any of its expressions.
How to Use Amaro Nonino Quintessentia
Amaro Nonino Quintessentia is light-bodied and herbaceous, with notes of herbs, caramel, cinnamon, and bitter oranges.
Often consumed as a pre-meal aperitivo or post-meal digestivo, it can be sipped neat or on the rocks with a fresh orange slice, or simply topped with soda water. You can also make a spritz variation by combining three parts sparkling wine, two parts Amaro Nonino Quintessentia, and one part soda water.
The most famous Amaro Nonino Quintessentia cocktail is the Paper Plane, a Sam Ross modern classic, but it can be used as a modifier in a wide range of drinks, adding herbal character and a mild sweetness. Keep in mind that, with an ABV of 35%, it is relatively high in alcohol for an amaro. (In comparison, Cynar has an ABV of 16.5% and Averna has an ABV of 29%.) It’s also lighter than many amari, more similar in body to a spirit.
Here are 5 of the best ways to use Amaro Nonino Quintessentia in cocktails.
Paper Plane
Bartender Sam Ross created this Last Word riff for the menu of Chicago’s The Violet Hour in 2008, naming it after the popular M.I.A. song “Paper Planes.” The original contained Campari in lieu of Green Chartreuse, but Ross found the results slightly too bitter and eventually swapped in Aperol alongside equal measures of bourbon, Amaro Nonino Quintessentia, and fresh lemon juice.
Ross brought the recipe to New York City’s Milk & Honey, and the bright-hued drink soon became a modern classic. Though none of the original ingredients of the Last Word remain, the riff follows its structural template by relying on equal parts of each ingredient to strike a balance between bitter, sour, and herbal notes.
Brown & Orange
Cleveland bartender Dave Taha created this aromatic and spirit-forward whiskey drink in honor of his beloved hometown football team, the Cleveland Browns. Amaro Nonino Quintessentia lends herbal character and a slight touch of sweetness to a simple combination of Old Overholt rye whiskey and dashes of Angostura and orange bitters.
Miss Elena
Amari have become popular additions to Espresso Martini variations like this riff from bartender Beau Bradley, which combines vodka, Mr Black coffee liqueur, Amaro Nonino Quintessentia, sweet pedro ximénez sherry, and simple syrup.
“PX sherry adds dried fruit and dark chocolate flavors, while the Amaro Nonino adds notes of caramel, bitter orange, and cinnamon,” says Bradley. “All of these flavors are great complements in a balanced Espresso Martini.”
25th Hour
For this loose riff on a Rob Roy, Toronto bartender Sandy de Almedia bolsters a base of smoky Islay scotch with Amaro Nonino Quintessentia and a hefty splash of late-bottled-vintage port. A barspoon of maraschino liqueur and dashes of Angostura bitters round out the warming post-dinner drink.Continue to 5 of 5 below.
Lemon Bar Clarified Milk Punch
This inventive milk punch from bartender Joel Shmeck is undeniably involved, but his efforts yield 30 servings. The recipe calls for a spiced lemon oleo saccharum and a graham-cracker-steeped whole milk, both of which need to be prepared a day in advance. Schmeck combines the ingredients with aged rum, Amaro Nonino Quintessentia, herbaceous Licor 43, and Batavia Arrack, a distilled spirit made from sugar cane and fermented red rice. Nonino’s notes of caramel and baking spice are a natural match for the punch’s dessert-inspired ingredients.