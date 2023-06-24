Amaro Nonino Quintessentia marries two beloved Italian drinks: amaro and grape spirits.

Although the herbaceous amaro dates to just 1992, the recipe is the result of generations of distilling. Orazio Nonino first distilled grappa, or grape brandy, in 1897, in the Friuli region of Italy. In 1933, third-generation distiller Antonio Nonino began to produce liqueurs, including Amaro Carnia, which he made by infusing grappa with herbs from the mountains of Friuli.

In 1984, the Noninos introduced UÈ l’Acquavite d’Uva, a new category of grape distillate made by distilling the whole grape (rather than just the pomace), and in 1987, they debuted an aged expression. Amaro Nonino Quintessentia was born when, in 1992, fifth-generation sisters Antonella, Cristina, and Elisabetta Nonino replaced the original grappa in the Amaro Carnia recipe with the aged UÈ grape distillate.

Amaro Nonino Quintessentia reached a wider audience stateside in 2008 when bartender Sam Ross, renowned for his work at NYC institutions like Milk & Honey and Attaboy, created the Paper Plane for the menu at The Violet Hour in Chicago. His Last Word riff includes the amaro alongside bourbon, Aperol, and lemon juice.

Today, Nonino operates five distilleries in Italy, each with 12 copper batch steam stills, run by Antonella, Cristina, and Elisabetta. The family-run company continues to make grappa and also produces honey and fruit spirits and an aperitivo-style liqueur.

How Amaro Nonino Quintessentia Is Made

For the UÈ Grape Distillate, entire grapes (the skin, pulp, and grape juice) are left to ferment in stainless steel tanks with selected yeast, then distilled in a copper batch steam still. The grape distillate is infused with herbs according to the historic Nonino amaro recipe, then aged in barriques crafted with French oak sourced from the Limousin and Nevers forests, as well as ex-sherry casks, for at least 12 months. A riserva bottling ages for at least 24 months.

Although the recipe is proprietary, speculated botanicals include wormwood, quinine bark, gentian root, and thyme. Nonino does not use artificial coloring in any of its expressions.

How to Use Amaro Nonino Quintessentia

Amaro Nonino Quintessentia is light-bodied and herbaceous, with notes of herbs, caramel, cinnamon, and bitter oranges.

Often consumed as a pre-meal aperitivo or post-meal digestivo, it can be sipped neat or on the rocks with a fresh orange slice, or simply topped with soda water. You can also make a spritz variation by combining three parts sparkling wine, two parts Amaro Nonino Quintessentia, and one part soda water.

The most famous Amaro Nonino Quintessentia cocktail is the Paper Plane, a Sam Ross modern classic, but it can be used as a modifier in a wide range of drinks, adding herbal character and a mild sweetness. Keep in mind that, with an ABV of 35%, it is relatively high in alcohol for an amaro. (In comparison, Cynar has an ABV of 16.5% and Averna has an ABV of 29%.) It’s also lighter than many amari, more similar in body to a spirit.

Here are 5 of the best ways to use Amaro Nonino Quintessentia in cocktails.

