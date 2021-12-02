Liquor.com / Laura Sant

Jeffrey Morgenthaler (Chronicle Books, 2014)

In the course of researching this Bar Books column, which debuted in December 2019, Portland, Oregon, bartender Morgenthaler’s debut book was cited multiple times by bar pros as a helpful, comprehensive resource that demystifies drink-making.

Excerpt: “When I train bartenders, I begin by teaching them one basic rule, and here it is: There are three things, of equal importance, that make a great cocktail. And unless all three are given their due respect, the drink you make isn’t going to reach its full potential. The first of these is the recipe that you choose. … The second thing that’s going to make or break our Whiskey Sour is the ingredients we choose. … But the third thing, the one that’s so often overlooked by bartenders and home mixers…is technique. … This book aims to be among the first in what will hopefully become an ongoing conversation about technique.”