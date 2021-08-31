The best bartenders are also bookworms, constantly researching the latest tastes and trends. But with so many titles to choose from, it’s easy to wind up lost in a sea of stale prose and sloppy recipes. We’ve paged through the stack to give you the essential booze books to read this month.

The best way to understand how peers think? Go straight to the source.

For bartenders, that has traditionally meant in-person training sessions or interactions at conferences, cocktail competitions, or other face-to-face activities. Much of that shifted online during the pandemic, and some in-person interactions have slowly started to return. But the enforced downtime of the past year-and-a-half led some bar pros to put their thought processes –and recipes—into book format.

Of course, the volumes below aren’t the first pandemic-era books penned by bartenders. Just as traditional publishers hit the brakes on cocktail books in 2020, nimble bartenders picked up the slack, speedily self-publishing books in digital and on-demand print formats, many doubling as fundraisers for the battered hospitality community.

Compared to books intended for broad appeal to a mainstream consumer audience, most of these bar books have a deliberately narrow focus, whether that means diving deep into a regional market or indulging in a quirky point of view. Each of the following publications offers a little something extra, from interesting observations about bar techniques to local variations on classic drinks. Because these have bypassed the filter of commercial editing, they’re not watered down for beginners, but offered in the lingo and voice of seasoned experts, with more complex recipes than the norm. It’s as close to bartender-to-bartender as you can get without actually being in the room or on the Zoom.



