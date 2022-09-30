We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Below is a rundown of some of our favorite Amazon deals from Prime Day to give you an idea of what to expect.

FYI—many other competing brands and retailers like Walmart, Wayfair, and Macy's will also be price-matching, with no need for a membership to purchase.

And if you want to shop a bit more locally, Amazon now has Amazon Handmade, where you can shop by region, curated specifically for your area, benefiting small businesses.

Nestled between summer’s Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday/Cyber Monday is a new shopping event that is sure to kick off the holidays with a bang. Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is slated for October 11 and October 12 and you must be a Prime member to take advantage of these deals. If you don't already have one, sign up for a free 30-day Prime membership now.

There is a new holiday shopping event for Amazon Prime members and we’ve already found incredible deals for you to upgrade your home bar right now. Brands such as Vitamix, SodaStream, GE, Euhomy, KitchenAid, Riedel, and more, have geared up to slash prices and offer their wares for steep discounts.

Keep your Margaritas nice and frosty with these stemless glasses. Just pop them in the freezer to keep cocktails cold for longer. The insulated glasses are also durable enough for outdoor use.

Etched in globe designs, this unique set makes a great gift for the whiskey lover in your life. The set includes a whiskey decanter and four whiskey glasses, along with an elegant, mahogany tray.

Store your favorite glassware and bottles on this stylish bar cart. With a satin gold finish, the cart features two glass shelves with geometric designs. The metal construction also adds durability, while the locking casters let you freely move the cart.

Swedish dishcloths are all the rage right now when it comes to kitchen cleaning tasks. They are super absorbent and can be reused for years—simply throw them in the dishwasher or washing machine to clean. This set of three comes in tons of fun prints.

Not all wines are created equal—white wines are served chilled, while red wines are served at around room temperature. Luckily, this set of two, insulated tumblers help keep all wines at the optimal serving temperature. You can even stick them in the freezer for more refreshing sips.

Cool down with handmade frozen desserts ( or boozy ice cream ) from the comfort of your own home. In minutes, you can make delicious sorbet, frozen yogurt, gelato, and ice cream that will make you everyone's favorite party host.

A kitchen essential you may not know you needed, a peeler is perfect for seamlessly peeling your fruit and vegetables. Use to create your best cocktail garnishes yet!

It’s marketed as a beer fridge, but this plug-and-play mini-fridge is super versatile. Featuring removable shelving and seven custom “set it and forget it” temperature settings (from 37 to 64 degrees Fahrenheit), it’s equally suited for holding leftover food or up to 96 cans of your favorite beverage. Featuring double-paned glass doors for maximum insulation and visibility and a sleek stainless steel vibe.

Aerate your favorite wines in this mouth-blown, lead-free crystal wine decanter and look great while doing it. This sleek, swan-shaped decanter offers an elegant way of serving wine.

This set of four margarita glasses will take any celebration to the next level. They hold 16 ounces and feature a cute cactus design that really stands out.

You can use this durable set of three fine mesh strainers for a variety of tasks in the kitchen, like sifting flour or powdered sugar onto a dessert (or dessert cocktail) or straining a puree. They're also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

This kitchen cart with wheels has tons of storage for bottles, glassware, bowls of citrus and more. The pine wood cutting board top is perfect for prepping garnishes and will look fantastic in the kitchen or rolled outside for an al fresco happy hour.

This citrus juicer is an essential tool for the home bartender. It squeezes lemons, limes, and other small fruits for making cocktails, producing 20 percent more juice than most handheld squeezers. Plus, this juicer is dishwasher-safe.

This best-selling espresso machine has all the bells and whistles. From the precision grinder with 16 different grind settings to the steam wand that allows for you to hand texture your milk and create latte foam art in no time! Espresso Martinis, anyone?!

This cocktail set comes with everything you need to make your favorite drink. In addition to the shaker, there's a muddler, mixing spoon, jigger, and two pourers. All products are made of stainless steel for a high-quality touch.

This NewAir Portable Ice Maker churns out a dozen cubes in under 7 minutes, up to 50 pounds a day, and has the option of making three different ice sizes: small, medium, or large. Pour in some water, select a size, and set the dial to start, and you'll have cocktail-worthy ice in minutes.

When Is Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?



Amazon Prime Early Access Sale starts Tuesday, October 11th from 12 AM PDT and runs until 11:59 PM PDT on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Historically, other top retailers have taken advantage of Amazon's Prime Day shopping frenzy and have held major online sales of their own over the course of the same two-day event. Make sure to look out for simultaneous sales at places like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Wayfair, among others.

What Is Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?



Amazon’s Prime Day event was introduced during the summer of 2015 and has been one of the most popular online shopping events ever since. Amazon Prime Early Access Sale will be a similar two-day event for Prime members looking for major deals in preparation for the holiday season.

The event offers members of Amazon’s Prime subscription service additional savings across the site on numerous items from toys and televisions to, yes, home bar equipment. Throughout the 48-hour sale, you’ll find great deals on thousands of items from beer glasses to whiskey decanters, along with short-term lightning deals across the site.

This is the perfect time to pick up something both bartending pros and newbies can enjoy. “When building your home bar, take some time to think about necessity versus excess,” says Pamela Wiznitzer, a corporate beverage consultant and bartending veteran at some of New York City’s top spots. “Take time to read professional reviews, not just the reviews from consumers. That bar cart might look cool in the picture but may not function the way you need it to. Too often people won’t take the extra step to do a little more in-depth research. But if you do that, you’ll tend to get a better outcome.”

Do I Have to Be an Amazon Prime Member?



Prime Day is only available to Amazon Prime members, who currently pay $14.99 per month or $139 per year. There is a workaround: You can score a free 30-day Prime membership (if you haven’t canceled a membership in the past 12 months).

Just be sure and cancel your trial before the 30 days run out (unless, of course, you decide to stay on). You can also sign up for a one-month membership at $12.99 (again, remember to cancel before the next month begins).

How Can I Find the Best Deals for Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?



There are a few ways to get ahead of the big day. First, download the Amazon app or install the Amazon Assistant browser tool. “Every year is a little different, but you may receive advanced notice of deals, and you can ask to be notified that items you are interested in go on sale," says Trae Bodge, smart shopping and deals expert.

There are also always “lightning deals,” which last an even more limited time and have a more limited quantity, but are typically even better offers, so keep an eye out for these alerts, too. When the time comes, you can also check the “upcoming deals” section to see what’ll be discounted soon (and prepare your cart, if you’re really ahead of things!). You can also click “Watch this Deal” to get notifications about a specific item’s price.

Bodge’s top insider tip, though, is to take advantage of your Alexa-enabled smart speaker. If you have one, just say, "Keep me updated on TK Day."

What Categories Are Best to Shop?



Electronics, toys, appliances, and furniture all commonly experience steep discounts. When it comes to your home bar, big-ticket items like wine refrigerators, ice makers, and dehydrators often feature great deals.

If it’s cocktail-making tools you’re after, Wiznitzer says to “pick up a citrus squeezer (view at Amazon). The smaller kind with the two handles. Honestly, you can shake with anything: you can shake your cocktail in a water bottle. But you can’t squeeze juice that easily. In all my cocktail classes, it’s the one thing I stress the most."

How Do I Find the Best Deals?



Amazon consists of lots and lots of merchants from around the world, big and small. Not all of them offer great deals or high-quality products. As Wiznitzer says, hunt out educated reviews from professional critics, and do a little searching before you add something to the cart if you’re uncertain.

You can also check several sites to see if the “bargain” is an actual sale price or a cleverly disguised everyday price. CamelCamelCamel, Honey and WikiBuy all offer price tracking alerts to let you know if an item’s price has actually dropped. Fakespot can also suss out whether a glowing review on a given product is legitimate.

What About Shopping Locally?



Though Amazon is a massive company, it also offers a platform for small, independent, and local merchants, Wiznitzer points out. “There are ways to be very intentional in what you buy. Do some research: Is it a small company? How are they operated? What are their reviews? Are you getting something a little more unique, or a little more generic?” You may find that your favorite indie designer around the corner has a shop on Amazon and is offering Prime Day discounts.

What Other Brands Offer Prime Day Deals?



One lucky (for us) side effect of Prime Day is that other major retailers have taken to offering one- or two-day sales at the same time to try and draw some business. Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Brooklinen and others tend to offer competing sales or price-matching events. We'll add those here as we confirm them.

Why Trust Liquor.com?



Prairie Rose is a seasoned drinks writer, trained sommelier, and wine and spirits educator. She has been the Commerce Editor at Liquor.com since 2020. She recently authored a book titled "Mixology for Beginners: Innovative Craft Cocktails for the Home Bartender."