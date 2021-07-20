Sorry, Snoopy: These boozy snow cones aren’t for you, or for kids.

Instead of sugar and food coloring, these versions contain fresh fruit and citrus juice, strong espresso and, of course, alcohol.

Though snow cones are customarily made by pouring flavored syrup over balls of shaved ice, these sauced versions break from tradition. The booze-and-liquid combinations are frozen until solid, then raked with the tines of a fork into fluffy, flavorful crystals. No shaving required!

They may not have the nostalgic appeal of the blue-raspberry snow cones you had as a kid. But they taste much better, and are a very adult way to merge booze and brain freeze in one refreshing package.