If high-acid, fruit-driven white wines are what you generally reach for, then albariño is the grape for you. These thirst-quenching wines are known for their refreshing, fruit-forward flavor profiles and lip-puckering acidity, rendering them perfect for pairing with a variety of equally fresh and salty foods.

This is what you need to know about this indigenous Spanish grape variety, plus six saline-tinged bottles to get your albariño explorations started.

What Is Albariño?

Albariño is a green-skinned grape variety used to make white wines, most notably on the Iberian Peninsula. The grape is characterized by thick skins, which allow it to fare well in humid, Atlantic-influenced climates.

Where Is Albariño From?

Albariño is native to Galicia, a coastal Atlantic region in northwestern Spain.

How Is Albariño Made?

Albariño is generally vinified varietally, meaning that it is rarely used in blends. In order to maintain and showcase the grape’s naturally high acidity, most winemakers choose to vinify and age albariño exclusively in steel, though oak-vinified expressions do exist.

What Does Albariño Taste Like?

Albariño is known for producing bright and zesty wines characterized by high acidity and relatively low levels of alcohol (between 11.5% and 12.5%). Tropical fruit, citrus including lime and lemon, underripe pear, stone fruit, coarse sea salt, and crushed stones are common flavors found in these wines.

What Are Other Names for Albariño?

In Portugal, albariño goes by the name alvarinho. It is also referred to as alvarin blanco, azal blanco, and galego throughout the Iberian Peninsula.

Are Albariño and Vinho Verde the Same Thing?

No, although there is a bit of overlap. While albariño is cultivated within the Vinho Verde region of northern Portugal, the grape is only permitted to be planted in the Monção and Melgaço areas. The main grape used in Vinho Verde production is loureiro, and the wines are generally blends, whereas most albariños are single-varietal wines.

What Are Good Food Pairings with Albariño?

The bright, fruit-forward flavor profiles and naturally high acidity found in albariño wines mean they’re perfect for pairing with seafood, shellfish, and a variety of salads, as well as raw-bar favorites, cheese boards, ceviche, fish tacos, and more.

These are six bottles to try.

