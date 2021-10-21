Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Part of why absinthe has long been so misunderstood sits squarely with its main and most controversial ingredient, wormwood, or artemisia absinthium. At its core, however, absinthe is really all about its bevy of other botanicals and the fragrance and flavors they bring, which can include fennel, green and star anise, melissa, hyssop, angelica, lemon balm, coriander, mint, and artemisia pontica (petite wormwood), among others.

Arguably, another reason absinthe remains an enigma is that, in some ways, it suffers from ill-defined parameters: There are differing standards and definitions of the spirit from country to country, and no limit on where absinthe can be produced, only a stipulation that it needs to contain certain ingredients.

Wormwood is one of those ingredients. Historically, it’s been used for medicinal purposes, and extracting the plant’s innate alleviating properties dates back thousands of years, when Greek medical figures like Hipprocates used it for everything from menstrual cramps to rheumatism. Although Switzerland is considered the birthplace of the once-controversial high-octane spirit around the 1790s, it was during the years of Belle Epoch Paris in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries that it went from panacea to pariah.

Overindulgence made drinkers of the Green Fairy act more like the green-hued Hulk. Frequent bad, sometimes violent, behavior after the consumption of absinthe created an outcry that caused the spirit to be outlawed in all of Europe and in the United States, too. The blame rested on an ingredient that exists in wormwood and its variants: thujone, a terpene that is safe in small quantities but, like many things, is not great for the body or mind in excessive amounts.

Modern-day researchers have found, however, that no absinthe—historical or modern—contained enough thujone to make a person do something like, say, sever an ear. Only drinking too much alcohol could potentially do that. Absinthe became legal in the E.U. once more in 1988, with limits on the amount of thujone in the mix, and in the United States in 2007. (In the U.S., products labeled absinthe must be thujone-free, containing only trace amounts of the chemical.)

Re-legalization created a slow-but-exciting renaissance of the herbaceous drink, both in the U.S. and abroad, and a renewed respect for the traditional manner of serving it: About an ounce is served in a glass with a slotted, flat absinthe spoon sitting over the top with a sugar cube on it. Slowly, cold water is dripped onto the sugar so it dissolves into the spirit, invigorating the flavors of its botanicals and diluting the often-high-ABV spirit into something more easily enjoyable and creating the opalescent appearance known as louching. Alternatively, many cocktails, classic and modern, call for the spirit.

These eight bottles, mostly American in origin, provide a great introduction to exploring the spirit.