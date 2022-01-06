Aberfeldy 12-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky is a bright non-peated whisky with floral and honey notes. Its elegant and easy-drinking flavors promise to satisfy both newcomers and long-standing fans of Highland whiskies alike.

Fast Facts Classification single malt scotch whisky Company Bacardi Distillery Aberfeldy Distillery Cask Oak: a blend of mostly ex-bourbon along with ex-sherry and re-char oak Still Type onion-shaped copper pot stills (two wash stills, two spirit stills) Released 1999 Proof 40% ABV Aged 12 years

MSRP $40 Awards Double Gold, 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Pros A delicate, easy-drinking single malt

Features 100% Scottish non-peated barley

Excellent in cocktails Cons May not be full-bodied enough for peat lovers

Those who don’t like Dewar’s flavor profile may not appreciate

Tasting Notes

Color: Light gold

Nose: Mild aromatics, with notes of honey, heather, lavender and warm bread

Palate: Opens warm and inviting, with notes of honey and a soft oak/alcohol spice. On the mid-palate, it’s medium bodied, with highlights of almond, baked bread, and honey. On the exit, soft pepper notes and even richer honey dominate.

Finish: The finish is subtle and soft, but long, evoking more toasty warmth. Notes of honey, a hint of oak and menthol, and a faint touch of cigar-wrapper leaf, smoke, and spice.

Our Review

Aberfeldy distillery has a long history as the primary single malt component of Dewar’s blended scotch whisky, and it’s evident in the sweet honey-and-heather overtones when you sip it. Located in central Scotland on the banks of the river Tay, the 12-year exhibits the classic floral-and-honey notes of so-called Highland and Speyside single malts, and if you’ve ever had any of the core Dewar’s blended whiskies, you’ll recognize the flavor profile right away. Although ex-sherry casks only make up a minority portion of the aging process, hints of almond and stewed fruit point to their influence.

The whisky is incredibly flexible and ideal for cocktails like the Penicillin or a Rob Roy, even though both generally call for blended scotch. On its own, it could quickly and easily transition from drinking out on the deck toward the end of summer to nestling into a leather club chair by a roaring fire in the middle of winter.

Comparing it to the other aged expressions in Aberfeldy’s core line—the 16- and 21-year—both of which have a greater ex-sherry cask component, the older expressions are richer, with notes of dark chocolate, candied fruit, and almonds. Though it is also non-peated, the 21-year exhibits light, smoky notes, and a complexity that should appeal to bourbon drinkers.



Interesting Fact Aberfeldy was commissioned by the Dewar family in 1880, and became the heart of the Dewar’s White Label blended scotch by 1889.