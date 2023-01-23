Countless cocktails contain sugar in some form, whether it’s the sugar cube in an Old Fashioned or the orange liqueur in a Sidecar or Margarita.

One of the most common ways to sweeten a drink is simple syrup. Just dissolve one part granulated sugar into an equal amount of water in a saucepan, and you have a sweetener that mixes into drinks more easily than regular sugar. Best of all, it can act as a blank canvas on which to incorporate ingredients like fresh herbs, vanilla bean, and ginger. These are some of our favorite variations, from easy tweaks that make cocktails extra-flavorful to slightly more complex syrups like almond-based orgeat (a cornerstone of the classic Mai Tai) and Don’s Gardenia Mix.