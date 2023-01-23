Cocktail & Other Recipes Other Recipes

Boost the Flavor in Your Cocktails with These 13 Syrups

It’s time to go beyond the simple.

Audrey Morgan
Audrey Morgan is the Associate Editor at Liquor.com, where she writes and edits cocktail roundups, explainers, and more.
Published 01/23/23
Countless cocktails contain sugar in some form, whether it’s the sugar cube in an Old Fashioned or the orange liqueur in a Sidecar or Margarita

One of the most common ways to sweeten a drink is simple syrup. Just dissolve one part granulated sugar into an equal amount of water in a saucepan, and you have a sweetener that mixes into drinks more easily than regular sugar. Best of all, it can act as a blank canvas on which to incorporate ingredients like fresh herbs, vanilla bean, and ginger. These are some of our favorite variations, from easy tweaks that make cocktails extra-flavorful to slightly more complex syrups like almond-based orgeat (a cornerstone of the classic Mai Tai) and Don’s Gardenia Mix.

  • Simple Syrup

    Simple syrup

    Simple syrup

    As its name implies, this syrup is simple to make, consisting of equal parts sugar and water. When made in batches, it can be stored for weeks or even months in a refrigerated airtight container, allowing you to mix up classics like the Tom Collins, Mint Julep, and Espresso Martini on demand. 

    Get the recipe.

  • Rich Simple Syrup

    Rich simple syrup

    Rich simple syrup 

    Want a sweeter sweetener? The ratio changes to two parts granulated sugar and one part water in a rich simple syrup. This option is often used to add more body to drinks and reduce dilution, making it a great choice for thinner cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks that would benefit from added weight. 

    Get the recipe.

  • Vanilla Simple Syrup

    Vanilla simple syrup

    Vanilla simple syrup

    The quickest method to make this sweetener is adding vanilla extract to a base of simple syrup. But taking the time to steep a whole vanilla bean, split in half, for a few hours yields deeper flavor with the same amount of effort. Try the results in a Porn Star Martini or Alex Jump’s non-alcoholic Shot in the Dark.

    Get the recipe.

  • Ginger Simple Syrup

    Ginger simple syrup

    Ginger simple syrup

    Fresh ginger lends noticeable spice to this syrup, which features in drinks like the Ginger Rogers. You can also use it to spice up your Hot Toddy or Whiskey Sour, or try it in zero-proof drinks to compensate for the lack of alcoholic burn. 

    Get the recipe.

  • Cinnamon Simple Syrup

    Cinnamon Simple Syrup

    Cinnamon Simple Syrup

    Infuse your simple syrup with cinnamon sticks to create a deeper, spicier profile that balances sweetness with the aromatic bark’s natural tannins. Try it in tropical cocktails like the Jet Pilot or warming hot drinks like the Francophile

    Get the recipe.

  • Honey Syrup

    Honey Syrup

    Honey Syrup

    In its pure form, honey can be difficult to mix into cocktails, as its thick consistency can cause it to stick to the bottom of glasses and shakers. Combine equal parts honey and water, and you have a natural sweetener that lends its lushness to drinks like the Bee’s Knees and Gold Rush. Feel free to experiment with different honey varieties, adjusting the ratios as needed.

    Get the recipe.

  • Tea Syrup

    Tea syrup

    Tea syrup

    Teas contribute a tannic bite and layers of complexity to drinks. This recipe is ripe for experimentation, but it’s almost as easy as brewing a regular cup. Steep the tea bags of your choice in hot water, then add granulated sugar. 

    Get the recipe.

  • Basil Simple Syrup

    Basil simple syrup

    Basil simple syrup 

    You can infuse simple syrup with any herb to add fresh flavor to cocktails, but one of the most versatile we’ve found is this variation made with basil leaves and turbinado sugar. When refrigerated, it will keep for up to two weeks, longer than the basil would last on its own.

    Get the recipe.

  • Mint Simple Syrup

    Mint simple syrup

    Mint simple syrup 

    Swap out basil for fresh mint leaves, and you have this refreshing, herbaceous syrup. It can be used as a more self-stable replacement for fresh mint in a Mojito, Mint Julep, and other drinks. 

    Get the recipe.

  • Orgeat

    Orgeat

    Orgeat

    The nutty richness of many tropical-inspired drinks like the Mai Tai owes to orgeat, a creamy syrup traditionally made with blanched almonds and orange flower water. A small amount of brandy can act as a preservative to create a longer-lasting syrup, but may also be omitted if desired. 

    Get the recipe.

  • Pistachio Orgeat

    Pistachio orgeat

    Pistachio orgeat

    There are many ways to switch up orgeat using ingredients beyond almonds, but it’s hard to beat this simple pistachio version. A small dose of vodka acts as a fortifying ingredient. 

    Get the recipe.

  • Don’s Gardenia Mix

    Don's Gardenia Mix

    Don's Gardenia Mix

    This honey-butter concoction stars in many tropical-inspired drinks like the Pearl Diver. It takes a little effort to make, but combining honey, unsalted butter, cinnamon syrup, allspice liqueur, and vanilla syrup yields extra-rich results. 

    Get the recipe.

  • Kumquat Syrup

    Kumquat syrup

    Kumquat syrup

    Kumquats infamously contain almost no juice. Bar pro Naren Young extracts their bittersweet flavor by cooking them with sugar and water, then mashing them in the saucepan. He fortifies the resulting syrup with a small amount of vodka. 

    Get the recipe.